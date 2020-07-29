Man killed in Shelby Park shooting

Officers were called to the 700 block of E. Kentucky Street where they found a man who had been shot around 4:15 p.m. on July 29. He died at the hospital. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | July 29, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 5:36 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Shelby Park neighborhood of Louisville on Wednesday.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 700 block of E. Kentucky Street around 4:15 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken via EMS to UofL Hospital with what appeared to be injuries that were not serious; Mitchell said, however, his condition took a turn and he died at the hospital.

There are no suspects, currently.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

