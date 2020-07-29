Man shot in Algonquin; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was shot in Algonquin Wednesday evening, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed.
A call about a shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Gaulbert Avenue around 6:08 p.m.
A man was found who had been shot. Louisville EMS was responding to the scene at the time of this article’s writing. His condition has not been revealed.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
