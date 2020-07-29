Masks and other changes await crowds at 2020 Street Rod Nationals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – It could be the largest crowd event in Louisville since restrictions were imposed because of COVID-19. But after a record year in 2019 with 12,000 cars, the Street Rod Nationals is now expecting half of the thousands who normally attend.
Organizers of the annual National Street Rod Association (NSRA) event listed precautions that will be taken in accordance with CDC and state guidelines.
“All of our exhibitors who are showing product there, every morning when they go in they’ll have their temperature taken as they come through the door,” NSRA marketing director Jim Rowlett said. “So we kind of minimize that situation. And we just ask folks to pay attention, distance where they can, and wear the mask. It’s pretty straight forward.”
Described by participants as a family reunion, socializing is a big component of the event. Masks will be required at all indoor facilities. Outdoors, masks are also encouraged when social distancing is not possible.
“The majority of our event is outside,” Rowlett said. “So you’ll have to have a mask to get onto the grounds but once you’re on the grounds then everybody kind of has to use their own judgment.”
Rowlett said the downtown parade and kickoff event at Fourth Street Live! have been canceled this year due to recent disruptions from ongoing protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
The Street Rod Nationals is scheduled for August 6-9 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
