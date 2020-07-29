Metro Council committee unanimously passes LMPD transparency ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday that could help the council get information from LMPD released much quicker.
The LMPD transparency motion was filed within the Metro Council with the basis that LMPD internal investigations can sometimes be left open for years, leaving public records locked up because state law allows exemptions for open investigations.
“It’s sometimes used as a way not to allow the public to have the information,” Metro Council President David James explained.
The resolution doesn’t hold LMPD to a specific time frame to release information in a case but it urges the department to close such cases as quickly as possible. It also pushes for the immediate release of documents and other important pieces of information like body camera video, 911 calls, dispatch logs, and anything that captures officers interacting with the public.
The resolution now heads to the full council for a vote.
