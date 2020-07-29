2nd person in vehicle hit by truck fleeing police dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second person has died from from their injuries in a crash involving a pickup truck that fled from police.
Annjanette Senter, 44, of Louisville, died Tuesday night at University of Louisville Hospital.
Senter was a passenger in car that was hit by the fleeing vehicle when it ran a red light at Dixie Highway and Crums Lane around 11:35 p.m. Monday.
According to Shively police, the pickup sped off when officers investigating a possible domestic violence situation approached it.
One of the two people in the truck, a 17 year old, was arrested after the crash. Shively police are still looking for the other person.
