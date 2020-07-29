Public health officials revise Kentucky’s Healthy at School plan, say contract tracing to be in ‘full force’ by start of school

Under the original Healthy at School plan, people who tested positive for COVID-19 would have to wait at least 10 days after symptoms appeared and go 72 hours without fever, without the use of fever-reducing medication, before returning to school. While people still must wait 10 days after the onset of symptoms, they would now only need to be fever-free for 24 hours. A negative COVID-19 test would be not required to return to school.