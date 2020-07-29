Real IDs unable to be issued due to technical difficulties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Real ID licenses are unable to be issued in Kentucky due to technical difficulties.
KYTC Regional Driver License Offices and Circuit Court Clerks said Wednesday they were unable to issue licenses.
An alert on the Real ID Kentucky website states they were experiencing widespread technical difficulties.
The department thanked Kentuckians for their patience as they work to resolve the issue and will post updates as more information becomes available.
