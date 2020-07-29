Residents concerned over carnival in Jefferson Mall parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people called into the WAVE 3 newsroom with concerned about a carnival set up in the parking lot of Jefferson Mall on Wednesday.
North American Midway Entertainment brought several food trucks and carnival games to Outer Loop.
It’s a frequent summer event, usually with huge rides, but this year’s setup was much smaller, with COVID concerns in mind.
“We have contact-less and cashless payment options at every single booth,” North American Midway Entertainment representative, Aimee Cockherham said. “We have hand sanitizer at all booths, we have hand sanitizer in the parking lot, we have the tables you see behind me spaced apart, so no one has to be close to each other.”
Representatives for the carnival said employees were screened on every shift with temperature checks, and required to wear masks and gloves.
