Separating facts and fiction: The Breonna Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor was killed by three Louisville Metro Police officers executing a warrant to search her home in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020.
For months, protesters have sought justice in her death as Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office investigates what happened the night she died, and if anyone should be held responsible for her death.
WAVE 3 News is committed to stopping the spread of false information in the Breonna Taylor case. Dawne Gee and a panel of guests, which included Louisville Metro Council President David James, Jefferson County District Court Judge Toni Stringer, UofL Law Professor Samuel Marcosson, LMPD Training Division Commander Major Paul Humphrey and social justice advocate Keturah Herron, sat down to discuss the case.
Watch their in-depth discussion below.
