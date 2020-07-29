Shooting on W. Broadway leaves woman seriously injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in serious condition after a shooting on West Broadway Wednesday evening.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a call came in around 4:40 p.m. of a shooting in the 3500 block of W. Broadway.
First responders arrived on scene to investigate, and a short time later, dispatchers were alerted of a woman who walked into UofL Hospital with a gunshot wound. Mitchell said she is believed to be the victim of the W. Broadway shooting.
She is currently in “serious but stable” condition at the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
