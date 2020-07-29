UK health officials to help people stay sane during the pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky will help talk to people about how to stay sane during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some people checked in to their Zoom conference on Wednesday to express their feelings said that being stuck in the pandemic feels like everything is eventually going to fall apart.
A professor with the University of Kentucky said the extended period of change is similar to feelings of grief.
“When we’re grieving the things that normally give us pleasure tend to not to,” University of Kentucky Psychologist, Greg Smith said. “And we’re not getting much positive coming in. We’re not experiencing such rewards or satisfaction and that can lead to a sort of helpless throw up your hands to the world stance.”
Dr. Smith said its completely normal to feel off during the pandemic.
