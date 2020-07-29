UPS donates thousands of PPE masks to Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council President David James accepted a huge PPE mask donation from UPS.
Each Metro Council office will distribute the masks to those in need.
UPS unloaded their truck full of masks outside City Hall on Wednesday.
James said the masks will come in handy for those who don’t have any.
“The masks are extremely important,” James said. “That’s how we are going to help lower the transmission rate. So having a mask, especially when you can’t socially distance, is extremely important to try and make sure that all of us stay healthy.”
UPS delivered a total of 17,000 masks.
They will be divided equally among the 26 districts in the city.
