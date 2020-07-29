3-year-old heart transplant patient celebrates birthday at Frazier Rehab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A life-saving heart transplant gives a Louisville child another chance at life, but her parents say her journey is far from over.
3 year-old Aurora “Rori” Shane was born with a heart defect. When Rori was 16 months old, her parents didn’t know if she would survive.
With the help of those at UofL Health-Frazier Rehab Institute, her parents James and Jennifer Shane said she is receiving therapy to help her continue to thrive ad get better.
They said that although it has been a wild ride, they’ve already noticed a significant improvement in her health.
“She’s so happy though,” Jennifer said. “Like everything she’s been through, she’s just a testament for strength for anyone that is going through, you know, anything.”
