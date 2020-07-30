The 2020 Battle for the Governor’s Cup Has Been Canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in 27 years, the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky will not meet on the gridiron.
On Thursday afternoon the SEC announced they would play a 10 game, conference only schedule, which excludes non-conference rivalry games. UK was scheduled to play at U of L this season. Kentucky head coach, Mark Stoops says he’s happy the conference has made a decision, but is also upset that the two rivals will not meet this year. “I’m glad there is a plan in place so we can move forward with preparations for the season. I understand and support the decision to begin on September 26. Everyone would like to play a full schedule, including our rivalry game with Louisville, but this timing and format gives us our best opportunity to adjust to these unique circumstances,” said Stoops.
The ACC gave its conference teams can play one non-conference opponent as long as it’s played in their home state. U of L athletic director, Vince Tyra discussed possible opponents in a teleconference. Murray State and Western Kentucky were on the Cards’ original schedule, and could return to the schedule. “If they can fit us in their schedule, and they can meet the medical guidelines, then they’re candidates to be played. If they can’t, we’ll look for another school to fill that role,” said Tyra.
No timetable has been announced when a full schedule will be released.
