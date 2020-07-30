The 2020 Battle for the Governor’s Cup Has Been Canceled

On Thursday afternoon the SEC announced they would play a 10 game, conference only schedule, which excludes non-conference rivalry games. UK was scheduled to play at U of L this season. Kentucky head coach, Mark Stoops says he’s happy the conference has made a decision, but is also upset that the two rivals will not meet this year. “I’m glad there is a plan in place so we can move forward with preparations for the season. I understand and support the decision to begin on September 26. Everyone would like to play a full schedule, including our rivalry game with Louisville, but this timing and format gives us our best opportunity to adjust to these unique circumstances,” said Stoops.