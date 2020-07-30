Beshear COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 659 new cases confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Thursday COVID-19 that seven more Kentuckians have died of the virus. The statewide total of deaths from the coronavirus in the commonwealth is now 731.
The total of new cases of COVID-19 confirmed was 659.
COVID-19 case information from Thursday, July 30:
- New cases: 659
- Deaths: 7
- Statewide total deaths: 731
- State total of cases since spring: 29,386
- Positivity rate: 5.66%
- Hospitalizations: 587
- ICU: 110
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.