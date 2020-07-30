Beshear COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 659 new cases confirmed

Beshear COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 659 new cases confirmed
Gov. Andy Beshear
By WAVE3.com Staff | July 30, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 4:22 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Thursday COVID-19 that seven more Kentuckians have died of the virus. The statewide total of deaths from the coronavirus in the commonwealth is now 731.

The total of new cases of COVID-19 confirmed was 659.

COVID-19 case information from Thursday, July 30:

  • New cases: 659
  • Deaths: 7
  • Statewide total deaths: 731
  • State total of cases since spring: 29,386
  • Positivity rate: 5.66%
  • Hospitalizations: 587
  • ICU: 110
Gov. Andy Beshear’s July 30 Kentucky COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Andy Beshear’s July 30 Kentucky COVID-19 briefing >>>MORE COVID-19 NEWS ON WAVE3.COM: https://bit.ly/311VAOP

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.