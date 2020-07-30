Business owners in events industry want federal support

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of business owners want the attention of Kentucky senators. The Kentucky Events Coalition organized a caravan of branded cars to head to Frankfort to grab the eyes of lawmakers.
Virginia Hart owns Eventualities Inc and has been part of the 25 year family business since she was eight years old. She said her event planning business went from its best year of projections to its worse year because of the coronavirus.
“We went from all kinds of business to turning away business, to no business,” Hart said. “We have temporarily shut down our business because there is no money coming in. All our events until September have closed. We’re doing like everybody else pivoting.”
Hart said there are 95,000 people in the event industry locally and the rally to Frankfort is for federal support.
“We were the first industry to close down when COVID hit and we’ll be the last industry to open,” Hart said. “We make a living by bringing large amounts of people together and right now with COVID that’s not an option.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.