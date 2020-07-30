Case dismissed involving man accused in 2019 Oldham Co. fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The case involving a Louisville man charged for allegedly beating two people up and throwing their bodies onto a driveway in Oldham County last year is dismissed.
John Lane, 45, was arrested on Oct. 2, 2019, after being involved in a fight in August with two men. Police initially reported Lane punched both of them badly enough to cause life-threatening injuries.
An arrest report claims a witness saw Lane “dump” the men’s bodies in a driveway. Lane’s lawyer John Harralson, III later claimed that was not what happened, and that there was a fall that Lane was unaware of “post fight” that resulted in one of the victims hitting their head on the pavement.
Both victims were taken to UofL Hospital. One was treated briefly but the other was on life support before recovering.
Harralson confirmed to WAVE 3 News the case was dismissed in Jefferson District Court on July 13, 2020.
