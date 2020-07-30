Covid School: The latest option for parents struggling with NTI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Non Traditional Instruction tutors to nanny shares, we’ve been telling you about some creative new businesses popping up to help parents worried about going back to virtual classrooms while trying to work.
Now, the latest option takes all the work away from parents at the newly organized Covid School. With NTI starting back up soon, many families are still trying to figure out their plan.
“Trying to manage two full time positions is a struggle, " said Louisville mother of two Annie Dawson. Dawson and her husband Bill work from home. Their daughter Mattie, is about to start her JCPS school experience at Dunn Elementary with NTI. “We’re all sacrificing right now to figure out how to beat the coronavirus,” Dawson said, “but NTI is definitely a curve ball for us.”
One option the Dawsons are considering: Covid School at Abigail Academy. Abigail Academy Founder Abbey Mueller told us, “We started having parents call and saying, what are you doing this fall?” She told us, “We had a lot more calls than we usually do.” They heard parents need help. Mueller said of the coversations, “How they were juggling their careers, how they were juggling multiple children.”
The board at Abigail Academy starting thinking about transitioning its successful summer girls camps held during the pandemic into a Monday through Friday school. Sanitizing and social distancing would remain the same.
The school offers two adults leading up to ten girls through NTI. “We want the families to have a drop off and pick up,” Mueller said that would be 8am to 2pm, or longer if afternoon sessions are required. “Parents will submit to me their syllabus, “Mueller explained, “I’ll go through and highlight it and just make sure I understand the fundamental schedule of when each student is required to be on their screen time .” When they’re not, they can go to a reading nook, have art or tutor time.
A big part of the Covid School aims to provide independent spaces with some safe socialization, something kids are not getting with NTI.
Dawson says that’s the most appealing aspect for her family. “If you can minimize the exposure these kids are having, it’s ideal because socialization is still a huge part of their daily life.”
Covid School is being offered on a first come first serve basis at $250 dollars a week.
Information about registration can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.