FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch this evening, more heavy rain on Saturday

- Flash Flood Watch until 8 a.m. Friday
- Additional heavy rain on Saturday brings grand total rainfall to 3″-5″
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will continue to be widespread this evening through about midnight. Once we hit early Friday morning the rain will be far less widespread, but scattered showers and downpours will continue in places. Lows tonight will be near 70 degrees.
Friday morning’s shower and downpour chance will largely fade by midday. Additional scattered will be possible during the afternoon, but overall it will be drier compared to Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 80s with abundant cloud cover.
Rain will crank up again late Friday night into early Saturday morning, some of it heavy at times. Lows will be in the 60s Saturday morning.
Another slug of heavy rain and strong storms moves through on Saturday, potentially causing more flooding problems and some issues with strong wind gusts. An addition 1″-3″ of rainfall will bring our Thursday through Saturday grand total to 3″-5″.
We’ll see only a few scattered storms on Sunday, helping us to break up this very wet pattern. Scattered storms will be more likely Monday and Tuesday of next week thanks to another area of low pressure moving in.
