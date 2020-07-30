FORECAST: Heavy rain for some on Friday, for most on Saturday

- Flash Flood Watch until 8 a.m. Friday
- Storms on Friday mainly south of Louisville could be heavy for some
- Additional heavy rain on Saturday brings grand total rainfall to 6″+ in places
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain tonight will be more focused on areas of central and southern Kentucky as it continues its march southward.
Expect lows near 70 degrees by Friday morning. There’s a small shower chance in Friday morning’s forecast, but it’s the afternoon when storms crank up again. This time it is areas south of Louisville who have the best chance of seeing heavy rain and even a stronger storm. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
After midnight Friday night into early Saturday morning is when we’ll see even more widespread rain and heavy thunderstorm activity. Lows will be in the 60s. After the early morning rain, another round of heavy rain and storms fires up by the afternoon, potentially causing more flooding problems and some issues with strong wind gusts. An additional 1-3″ of rainfall is possible, so watch for flooding!
We’ll see only a few scattered storms on Sunday, helping us to break up this very wet pattern. Scattered storms will be more likely Monday and Tuesday of next week thanks to another area of low pressure moving in.
