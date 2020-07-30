FORECAST: Heavy rain at times into the afternoon

- NOW-TONIGHT: Risk for flash flooding with some small stream flooding possible
- FRIDAY: Scattered heavy downpours
- SATURDAY: Heavy rain and strong thunderstorms possible. The 3 day rainfall total may reach the 3″-5″ range
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms expected as we head into Thursday afternoon. Some have already picked up significant amounts of rain and additional rainfall will lead to flash flooding issues in some areas. Use caution if you have to travel.
The rain won’t be as widespread tonight, but it will continue during the overnight hours. Lows drop to near 70 degrees by tomorrow morning.
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the region early Friday before fading. Additional scattered to numerous downpours will be possible during the afternoon. Total rainfall by Friday night will be up to 2″-4″ in many locations.
How much of a break we get from the rain tomorrow night depends on the speed of Saturday’s low-pressure system. We’ll keep a scattered storm chance in the forecast for now until that becomes more clear.
