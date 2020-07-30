FORECAST: Multiple rounds of heavy rain bring flooding concerns

- THURSDAY-SATURDAY: 1-4″ of rainfall possible, locally higher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain moves in this morning and lasts through most of the day. Rainfall totals of 1-3″ possible with today’s rain; localized flash flooding is a concern.
Clouds and rain will limit highs to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The rain won’t be as widespread tonight, but it will continue during the overnight hours. Lows drop to near 70 degrees by tomorrow morning.
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the region early Friday before fading. Additional scattered to numerous downpours will be possible during the afternoon. Total rainfall by Friday night will be up to 2-4″ in many locations.
How much of a break we get from the rain tomorrow night depends on the speed of Saturday’s lowpressure system. We’ll keep a scattered storm chance in the forecast for now until that becomes more clear.
Another area of low-pressure brings rain back into the forecast on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.