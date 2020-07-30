Imagination Library helping families during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Keeping kids busy during the coronavirus pandemic has been tough for parents.
One local family said a big help has been Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Louisville.
WAVE 3 News, the Junior League and the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation brought this program to WAVE Country three years ago. Since then, the program has continued to expand in zip codes.
Tiffany Fitzpatrick wanted to share with us how grateful she was for the program.
Her 4-year old, Princeton, is always on the move.
“That boys energy goes from like 7 a.m. to 12 midnight,” Fitzpatrick said with a laugh.
Every month since Fitzpatrick signed Princeton up for the program, he’s been getting a new book in the mail for free.
“He takes pleasure opening the package. It comes wrapped plastic and it’s perfect, never bent, torn in anyway. When he gets it he’s like ‘Mommy, lets open it lets open it.’ Like it’s a present,” Fitzpatrick said.
Reading a book is one of the few times Princeton will sit quietly.
When a child is signed up for the Imagination Library, they get a book every month from birth through the age of 5. That means they are building their own personal library.
Fitzpatrick said it’s been a huge help during the pandemic since the real libraries have been closed.
“Since we are not able to go get the books physically and they come right to our door, it’s made it easier because Princeton still has that excitement about getting something,” she said.
She said she loves that the books are diverse and Princeton can see himself in the characters.
It’s getting him ready for kindergarten and his creative juices flowing.
“His imagination is wild. Just like the book ‘Run Wild,’ which is one of his favorite books,” Fitzpatrick said.
To see if your child lives in one of the zip codes being served click here.
