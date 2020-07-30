LMPD: 3 juveniles arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car through Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three juveniles were arrested by Louisville Metro police after a chase that damaged several police cruisers in the process. It happened after 6 p.m. on Thursday.
LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff says officers conducting an investigation on Manslick Road and Berry Boulevard saw a stolen car being driven in the area. When they tried to stop the person driving it, they fled.
The LMPD Air Unit helped officers in the chase.
At one point, the suspect driving the stolen car rammed through fencing at the Kentucky Fairgrounds and continued evading police before stopping on Taylor Boulevard at Kahlert Avenue.
Three juveniles in the car were taken into custody.
No one was hurt in the chase, but several police cruisers were damaged by debris in the road caused by the fleeing car.
