Louisville mother of 2 in fear of losing home as evictions set to resume Aug. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Renters across the state are facing losing their homes as statewide evictions are set to resume on Aug. 1. However, under an order issued by the Kentucky Supreme Court, civil jury trials are extended until Oct. 1 for anyone who wants to fight their eviction.
Thursday, the Louisville Metro Housing Coalition held a webinar to go over everything renters need to know in order to receive rental assistance through the Eviction Prevention COVID-19 Relief Fund. The Louisville Metro Government said there are $21 million dollars available for Jefferson County residents facing evictions.
“They do have to demonstrate what they’re income level is,” Metro Government’s Cassandra Miller said. “They have to verify that their loss of income is related directly to COVID.”
During the webinar, Marilyn Harris, also with Louisville Metro Government, said there are $121,000 renter households in Louisville.
“We estimate somewhere between 20 to 30 percent of them are delinquent,” Harris explained.
Traci Miller, a mother of two, is one of the thousands concerned about what’s next.
“I don’t want to be on that list,” she said. “My family, we need our home. We can’t be displaced.”
Miller lost her job at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. She is now she’s working for DoorDash and barely scraping by.
“Rain, sleet, or snow... My children, they’re in the back seat with me. We’re constantly working,” Miller added. “It’s not nearly as much money as I used to make. I’m good to do maybe $100 a week.”
Miller said she is behind on every bill but doing her best to not let anything affect her children.
“I don’t let my kids know my struggle, but it’s kind of hard to fight these tears,” she explained.
The Eviction Prevention Fund will pay three months of rent for renters like Miller who hopes she can keep a roof over her children’s heads.
“You know, they’ve got best friends across the street,” Miller cried. “I couldn’t dare tell them we have to live in the car or go to a homeless shelter.”
Tuesday’s webinar also provided information for landlords. Both landlords and renters can go to stopmyeviction.org for resources needed for assistance.
