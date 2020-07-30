Man injures off-duty officer in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A driver injured an off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department officer in a crash early Thursday morning, according to St. Matthews police.
St. Matthews Police Department chief Barry Wilkerson said Jordan Crotchett, 24, was in a verbal altercation with someone in another vehicle near Heady Avenue and Thierman Lane around 3:50 a.m. when he did a U-turn and hit a motorcyclist, then left.
Wilkerson said a witness flagged down an officer who returned Crochett’s vehicle to the crash scene.
Wilkerson said the officer suffered significant injuries to his leg.
Crotchett was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and failure to maintain required insurance.
