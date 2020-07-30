Partnership between McDonald’s, JCTC looks to hire 1,500 students, help pay for college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A fast food restaurant is looking to hire more than 1,500 students in Kentucky.
A new partnership between McDonald’s and Jefferson Community and Technical College will allow employees who work a minimum of 15 hours a week for 90 days to be eligible for $2,500 in college tuition assistance each year.
“Jefferson is thrilled to partner with McDonald’s to help provide education and opportunity to the many talented employees pursuing upward mobility in their career,” Dr. Ty Handy, president of Jefferson Community and Technical College, said. “We welcome and embrace programs that allow students who need to work, to work and get an education with us that can change and better their lives.”
