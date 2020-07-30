StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

Messy day already as the clusters of heavy rain/thunder move through areas roughly along/north of the Ohio River. This first batch will easily put down over .50″ to get things started.
The second batch will track across Central Kentucky through midday with a more moderate rainfall.
But we’re not done. More clusters of heavy rain/thunderstorms will develop near Paducah this afternoon and track E/NE right into areas along and south of I-64. This will add more impressive rain totals into the mix with a few stronger wind gusts possible with any thunderstorm that can develop.
We will see the radar tame a bit more tonight but scattered showers will likely develop/fade/re-develop through the overnight hours.
Friday’s t-storm/heavy rain risk will depend on the location of the front which looks to still remain very close to I-64. If that remains the case, more heavy downpours will develop in the afternoon hours.
Yet another system rolls in Saturday that will once again enhance rainfall and thunderstorms. If the latter ends up become more widespread and strong thunderstorms indeed develop, we could end up with some excesses grand rainfall totals over 5″ in spots.
As you can see, this is a step-by-step process so we have to just ease into each segment and update the forecast trends.
Stay close and try to stay dry!
