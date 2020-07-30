TARC driver tests positive for the coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another TARC driver tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency announced Thursday. The driver last worked on July 21 and got their COVID-19 test results on Tuesday.
The driver reported drove Route 4 in the early afternoon on July 21, which was last Tuesday. According to TARC’s website, Route 4 runs from 4th Street downtown, Iroquois Park, the Louisville Industrial Center, and Southland Park.
TARC is urging anyone who rode that route on July 21 to monitor themselves closely for any possible symptoms of COVID-19 and to get treatment as quickly as possible if someone suspects they may have the virus.
The transit service said in a statement, “All TARC riders should be practicing social distancing at all times to avoid exposing themselves and others while on or off TARC buses.”
