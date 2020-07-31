ACLU, NAACP sue LMPD, City of Louisville for alleged excessive force on protesters

“What we’re seeing is that there’s not really any restriction on when LMPD feels like it can use tear gas or flashbangs or pepper balls,” Chandran said. “We want this lawsuit to be a real opportunity for both the city, but also Mayor Fischer, Interim Chief Schroeder, and all the other figures within LMPD to start thinking critically about what it means to use force for some people who are exercising their constitutional rights, particularly when it comes to a moment like now where we’re talking about police brutality as a nation.”