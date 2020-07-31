ALERT DAY: Heavy rain threat picks back up on Saturday

- SATURDAY (8/1)
- Flash Flood Watch until 8 a.m. Saturday (may get extended)
- Heavy downpours especially in Kentucky this evening
- Heavy rain and storms on Saturday continue our flash flooding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While most of the widespread heavy rain is gone, steady showers and scattered downpours continue at times overnight. While some flash flooding is possible, most of the threat will wait until Saturday.
Lows will be muggy in the 70s by Saturday morning. Downpours are possible at times Saturday morning, but it’s the afternoon when we’ll see the greatest coverage of rainfall and even some stronger storms. 1-3″ of additional rainfall is likely on Saturday, but isolated 3″+ totals are possible.
On Saturday night we’ll see the rain come to an end as this system exits. Grand total rainfall since Thursday will be in the 2-7″ range but again some totals even higher than that can’t be ruled out.
Sunday’s rain chance will be far lower than previous days and be powered by more typical afternoon scattered storm activity. Highs will be in the 80s.
Scattered storms will be more likely Monday and Tuesday of next week thanks to another area of low pressure moving in, but overall next week will be below normal temperature-wise for this time of year.
