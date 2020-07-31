Behind the Forecast: Evapotranspiration - plant sweat and your forecast

By Tawana Andrew | July 31, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 8:18 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Evapotranspiration is responsible for 15% of our atmosphere's water vapor.

Evapotranspiration is the combination of evaporation and transpiration. Both processes release water vapor, which is a crucial part of our planet's water cycle, into the atmosphere.

Transpiration occurs when plants release water vapor from their stomata, tiny holes in their leaves. They expel water vapor as part of photosynthesis and the conversion of carbon dioxide into oxygen. Transpiration helps plants' leaves cool down in the sun's heat.

Evaporation transpires when water changes from liquid water to water vapor. It doesn't matter if it happens on your skin or in the middle of an ocean, the term evaporation still applies.

Evapotranspiration is affected by the following:

