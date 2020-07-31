FORECAST: Flash flooding remains a concern into tonight and Saturday

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Most of WAVE Country through Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While a few showers and downpours will be possible into the mid-afternoon, thunderstorms are more likely to develop across Southern Kentucky. Some could be strong to heavy.
Bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms will try to lift north toward I-64 during the evening and overnight hours. Flash flooding will be the main concern. Lows around 70.
Downpours and thunderstorms will be possible in the morning hours on Saturday with the greatest coverage expected into the afternoon. Some could be briefly severe with an additional flash flood threat. Highs generally in the lower 80s.
Showers finally wrap up and end (with this system) during the evening on Saturday. Grand rain totals since Thursday are likely to range from 2" on the low end to over 7" in in spots on the high end!
More scattered showers are expected early next week before we start to enter a drier and cooler pattern.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.