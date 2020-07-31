FORECAST: Showers this morning; T-storms this afternoon

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Most of WAVE Country through Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers will continue through mid-morning for areas either side of I-64.
We’ll get an early afternoon break before t-storms develop across central KY. Some could be locally heavy/strong.
Highs will be in the 80s. Clusters of heavy rain/thunderstorms will start to enhance and lift a bit north toward the Ohio River as the night wears on. Some could lead to flash flooding issues.
Early downpours will ease with thunderstorms only to re-develop in the heating of the afternoon. The track of the low pressure will be key on rainfall amounts and any severe wind/hail and isolated tornado threats. Stay closed to the forecast.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms finally start to fade. Three-day rainfall totals may end up in the 3-7″ range by the time this wraps up!
More scattered showers are expected early next week before we start to enter a drier pattern.
