Free books to be given out during Drive-thru Kindergarten Kickoff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Students can receive a free book to celebrate the start of kindergarten.
A Drive-thru Kindergarten Kickoff will be held at the South Central Regional Library, located at 7300 Jefferson Boulevard, on Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Students who are going into kindergarten will receive a free tote bag, an “I’m going to kindergarten” t-shirt, a copy of “Miss Bindergarten Gets Ready for Kindergarten” and a Jefferson County Public Schools activity book.
Children will also receive free dental packs, complete with toothbrushes and information about the importance of dental care.
Free books will also be given to the kindergartners and their siblings, courtesy of the Library Foundation.
The event is made possible by the Louisville Free Public Library, Metro United Way and Norton Healthcare.
