’It just gets progressively worse’: Sister of teen in LMPD chase feels system failed him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three teens were arrested after a police chase Thursday causing damage to police cars and property before ending on Taylor Boulevard. Police say the three teens were driving a stolen truck. When LMPD officers tried to stop the driver, it took off.
The truck smashed through a fence at the Kentucky Fairgrounds before eventually stopping near Wyandotte Park where the teenagers were arrested. The sister of one of the suspects said she wasn’t surprised to see her brother in trouble.
WAVE 3 News is not identifying the teen because he is a minor.
"I wake up this morning with a text message from my mom with a link to the article and it's a video of my brother in the car," Savannah Levay told WAVE 3 News. "It's a normal thing for us."
Levay said for the last several years, she has watched her younger brother have multiple run-ins with the law.
“He comes home, and it’s everything all over again,” she said. “More cars, more drugs, more running off, getting himself in trouble.”
Levay said her brother has stolen cars in the past and has even stolen money and belongings from his family members. He’s also allegedly failed to follow his probation rules, and his sister said he once cut off an ankle bracelet.
"It just gets progressively worse and worse and worse," Levay said. "I would love to see him just be himself. He's not being himself."
Levay said she and her family have tried everything they can like sending him to programs and a military boot camp. They’ve also gotten Child Protective Services involved, but Levay said they don’t know what to do anymore.
"He could be really smart and actually do something if he wanted to," she said.
She blames the system, saying police and caseworkers know what is happening with her brother but nothing is being done to help.
“Do your f****** job. Like, there’s evidence, there’s proof, fingerprints, I’m sure,” she said. “Like, you can do something. You have everything you need to do and you’re just pushing it off because they’re almost 18 and you don’t want to deal with it.”
