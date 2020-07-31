JCPS teacher resigns following controversial comment posted on social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher has resigned amid disciplinary action for a controversial post made on social media.
Conway Middle School teacher Amy Roth has resigned from the school district, according to JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy.
According to an official statement, a disciplinary process for Roth had been initiated when she resigned from her position.
This comes as an alleged post by Roth was being shared on Facebook in response to a protest in Florida. A picture posted on May 31 showed Black protesters gathered around an RV in a parking lot.
The comment which appears to be posted by Roth, read “Full speed ahead. Don’t worry they’ll blend in with the pavement.”
Another photo showed an apology from Roth later on in the thread, stating, “I said this out of anger. I am very sorry to everyone who saw this.”
JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy told WAVE 3 News on July 20 that an investigation was underway for the posts, and that JCPS was following all “policies and procedures in dealing with this personnel matter.”
