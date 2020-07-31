LMPD: Double homicide investigation underway in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police officers in Louisville are investigating after two people were found shot dead in a car Friday evening.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Dr. W J Hodge Street, where officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Mitchell said there are currently no suspects.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.