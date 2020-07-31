LMPD: 5-year-old in critical condition following apparent accidental shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition following what appeared to be an accidental shooting, according to Louisville Metro police.
The shooting was reported in the 4100 block of Spyglass Court around 10 a.m. Friday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Police set up a route as EMS rushed the child to Norton Children’s Hospital in downtown Louisville.
While detectives investigated the scene, neighbors came out of their homes to see what happened.
”It’s horrible,” Suzanne Willey said. “It’s just horrible. I just left my three-year-old grandson and I couldn’t even imagine anything like that happening to him.”
Willey told WAVE 3 News she saw the victim’s mother pull up to the scene and talk to officers. Willey said the woman was visibly distraught, demanding to see her son.
“She said, ‘that’s my baby,’ and she’s screaming ‘let me...I got to see him, I got to see him,’” Willey said. “She ran back there and was trying to get to the truck.”
Other neighbors, at first, they believed there was a medical emergency on the block. Then, they saw detectives.
“That’s a difficult thing to process,” neighbor Jacob Parker said. “A kid being shot with your gun that shouldn’t be out anywhere near their hands to be able to pull it or play with.”
Parker told WAVE 3 News he has a four-year-old son, and never keeps his firearm loaded or in sight, for fear of this situation. Willey agreed and said Friday’s accident should serve as a wake-up call to all parents.
“It’s just a tragedy that a child got a hold of that, because they’re just curious,” Willey said. “They don’t know it’s real. They don’t know. they don’t understand life and death.”
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
