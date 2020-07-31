Louisville Zoo now requires visitors to wear masks and social distance in high traffic areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Zoo is adding more requirements to keep visitors safe. The Zoo announced on Friday that effective immediately, all guests over the age of five years old will be required to wear a mask in high traffic areas when they do not social distance.
The Zoo will provide a disposable mask to guests that do not have one. Accommodations will be made for guests with existing medical conditions that preclude wearing a mask.
“We want to make sure that the Louisville Zoo continues to do everything it can to keep our community members safe,” said John Walczak, Director of the Zoo. “The health of our guests, employees and animals is our top priority and we will continually adapt and do our part to fight this virus that is affecting so many.”
The Zoo continues cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas frequently. All restrooms at the Zoo are open with step-and-pull entry or touchless access. The Zoo recently reopened its carousel and is limiting ridership and disinfecting the mounts between each ride.
Since reopening, The Zoo has been following Governor Beshear’s Executive Order by restricting visitor capacity and implementing social distancing procedures throughout the Zoo. This includes a guest entry orientation, signs, staff monitoring social distancing throughout the park and audio announcements to remind guests of the importance of social distancing.
The indoor areas of the Zoo remain closed and staff members are required to wear masks and undergo daily health screening and temperature checks as they arrive to work.
For information on social distancing protocol and safe attendance, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.