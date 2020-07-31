Man shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is recovering after he was shot in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 300 block of North 19th Street around 1 a.m. Friday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, witnesses told them the victim had been taken to University of Louisville Hospital in a private vehicle. Mitchell said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
