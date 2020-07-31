Man wanted for fleeing police and causing deadly crash arrested driving stolen vehicle

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - The second person wanted for fleeing Shively police and causing a crash that killed two people has been arrested.
Guy Larry Brison, Jr., 20, of Louisville, was arrested around 6:40 p.m. Thursday on the Watterson Expressway near Dixie Highway in a stolen vehicle. A 17-year-old was arrested at at scene of the crash.
Shively police say Brison was the driver of a stolen Nissan pickup that fled from officers on Monday night. The officers had been called to the parking lot of Shively Center at Dixie Highway and Heaton Road on a possible domestic violence situation.
The pickup Brison was driving, which had been reported stolen from Shelbyville, crashed into two cars at Dixie Highway and Crums Lane. A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. A 44-year-old woman and a 9-month-old girl were both critically injured. The woman later died from her injuries at UofL Hospital.
Brison was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early this morning on two counts of murder, one count of assault, eight counts of wanton endangerment, and one count each of fleeing or evading police and receiving stolen property. H is also being held on a warrant in an unrelated case.
Bond for Brison was set at $1 million cash.
Lt. Col. Josh Myers, assistant chief of the Shively police, said as of this morning the injured girl was still in critical condition.
