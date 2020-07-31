One person injured in shooting involving Lexington police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State Troopers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Lexington.
It happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday, July 31 near East Fifth Street and Chestnut Street.
According to a release from the Lexington Police Department, officers were called for a report of a man with a gun.
When the responding officer arrived, police said he told a 26-year-old Black man matching the subject’s description to show his hands. Police said the man did not comply with multiple verbal commands to stop and ran from the officer, who is white.
The release said there was a brief foot chase before the officer fired shots, hitting the man. The man suffered what police call non-life-threatening injuries after being hit in the hip. According to the release, officers called for EMS and helped the man until paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he remains as of now.
Police said they recovered a gun at the scene they believe belongs to the man.
The man faces charges of fleeing and evading, menacing, trafficking a controlled substance, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Lexington police said the incident was caught on body camera and is being investigated by Kentucky State Police’s Critical Incident Response Team. The Lexington Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will also conduct an internal investigation.
The officer involved has been placed on administrative assignment pending results from the investigation.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said the officer has been with the department since 2017. He said based on initial information, it appears the officer followed Lexington Police protocols, but an investigation is still being conducted.
