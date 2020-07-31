15 positive COVID cases reported at Caesars Southern Indiana

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Fifteen cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Caesars Southern Indiana, according to the Harrison County Health Department.
A spokeswoman for the Harrison County Health Department said three of the people who tested positive were Harrison County residents.
Caesars Southern Indiana has been working with local county health departments and the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure the positive cases are identified, monitored and protocols are followed, according to the spokeswoman.
Guidelines set by the Indiana Gaming Commission and CDC are being followed, including social distancing, mask wearing, disinfecting, handwashing and staying home when sick.
