StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

This rain event so far has featured some dramatic ranges in totals with the highest reported in Harrison County, IN of 5.50″!
Several locations in Southern IN into NE Jefferson Co KY/Oldham have 3-5″ totals as well.
There is another spot south of the WK/BG Parkways that picked up a couple inches overnight.
In between that zone, totals were much lower.
So what’s next? Well, more downpours possible this afternoon with the chance becoming likely for far Southern KY after 4 or 5pm. That will be the band to watch that could lift north tonight back into the I-64 zone where the ground just can’t handle more heavy rain. So we need to be ready for any flash flooding issues tonight IF that band holds together.
Otherwise, Saturday will be yet another day to watch for downpours and thunderstorms. The “thunderstorm” side will play a significant role not only more high rain totals, but also any severe wind threat (and isolated tornado).
Lots to still monitor so stay close to the forecast for updates!
