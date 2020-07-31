4 suspects sought in burglary at Derb E Cigs in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are looking for four suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a Derb E Cigs store on Shelbyville Road in Middletown.
The store owner, Troy Leblanc, shared security footage from the incident.
Leblanc told WAVE 3 News the latest break-in is the third time the location has been stolen from. In total, he says he’s had 10 break-ins at several of his stores in the last six years.
Anyone with information is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously.
