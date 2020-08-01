ALERT DAY: Flash flooding threat continues Today

- SATURDAY (8/1)
- Heavy rain and storms Today continue our flash flooding concerns
- Isolated strong storms this afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A few showers will move through this morning, but this afternoon is when we’ll see the greatest coverage of rainfall and even a few strong storms are possible. 1-2″ of additional rainfall is likely Today, but isolated 3″+ totals are possible.
Rain will gradually come to an end Tonight as the area of low pressure begins to move away. Grand total rainfall since Thursday will be in the 2-7″ range, but again some totals even higher than that can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible and lows in the 60s.
Sunday’s rain chance will be far lower than previous days and be more isolated in nature. Highs will be in the lower 80s under a partly sunny sky. Partly cloudy skies will be around Sunday night with a small shower chance leading into Monday morning.
Scattered storms will be more likely Monday of next week thanks to another area of low pressure moving in, but overall next week will be below normal temperature-wise for this time of year.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.