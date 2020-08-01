FORECAST: Showers, isolated storms this evening

- Showers, isolated storms this evening, spotty heavy downpours
- Rain more Isolated on Sunday
- More rain likely Monday then trending drier
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Low Pressure in southern Indiana will move northeast tonight and Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening diminishing overnight.
Some brief heavy rain still possible, but flooding is no longer a major concern.
Sunday’s rain chance will be lower with less area coverage than previous days. Highs will be in the lower 80s under a partly sunny sky.
Partly cloudy skies will be around Sunday night with a small shower chance leading into Monday morning.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase on Monday as highs get into the 80s again.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.