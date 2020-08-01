Gov. Beshear: ‘Public gatherings and social activities can be tinderboxes for COVID-19 transmission’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear released an update on Saturday with new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky.
According to a release sent out by the governor’s office, there were 572 new cases of COVID-19 reported as of Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the commonwealth to 30,723.
“Our positivity rate is again lower today than it was yesterday. Facial coverings work,” Beshear said. “They are our best chance of saving lives and protecting the health of our people, ensuring our economy can stay open, and getting our kids back in school.”
Governor Beshear also announced five new deaths on Saturday. The total number of deaths in Kentucky due to the virus is now at 740.
Saturday’s deaths include a 55, 61, and 67-year-old male from Oldham County, an 81-year-old male from Jefferson County, and an 84-year-old female from Simpson County.
The governor also addressed that social behavior needs to be monitored, saying that if people aren’t social distancing or wearing masks, they could be spreading the disease.
“I don’t want to sound like an alarmist, but a big part of this is about the decisions made and behaviors practiced by every one of us as individuals,” Beshear said. “Public gatherings and social activities can be tinderboxes for COVID-19 transmission. Until we get a vaccine or cure to neutralize this threat, we all must continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks.”
As of Saturday, 638,772 tests had been administered in Kentucky, with the positivity rate standing at 5.72 percent.
At least 8,135 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus according to the release.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
