Grandmother of JCPS students wants school to remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ from digital sign

Vickie Cox aid she’s a former student of Hazelwood Elementary and she was almost in tears when she passed by the school the other day. “I’m thinking how can our teachers and the people on the board of education do that,” Cox said. “Black Lives Matter to Hazelwood Hawks” is posted on the digital sign that stands on the front lawn of the school in big yellow letters. “All lives matter,” Cox added. “Why can’t we just put all lives matter and be one.” She said the three words are teaching students discrimination and racism, and she doesn’t think it’s fair to students who aren’t black.